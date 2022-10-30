May the Spirits Be on Your Side This Halloween Weekend

Today, we break down this week’s football slate, see what the NFL weather report and forecast for Week 8 will be, and determine if any of your Fantasy football players could be impacted. As always, good luck, stay safe, and let’s win the week!

NFL Weather Report for Week 8: Sunday Scaries Bring Rain to Seattle

All times are Eastern Time, and the NFL Week 8 weather report will be updated if any changes happen from the time of writing to kickoff. The NFL weather forecast for Week 8 is based on reporting from the National Weather Service. All betting lines are from the NFL’s official website.

New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks (-3), O/U 44.5 | Sunday 4:25 p.m

The backdrop of many Horror movies and stories, it will be a bleak and rainy day in Seattle. While it might appear okay at first glance, Precipitation chances rise to 60% at kickoff and again to 95% by 5 pm ET.

Once that happens, rainfall totals will sit around 0.02 to 0.04 in/hour. It will be a bit chilly, too, at 51 degrees, not including the wind chill, thanks to 13 to 16 mph Winds with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Fair play to both Geno Smith and Daniel Jones, who must have spent their offseasons conjuring some dark magic to put together their Sensational starts to their season. Smith’s +9.2 xCOMP leads the league, and both sit inside the top nine among QBs in fantasy.

MORE: NFL Week 8 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread

But the running backs should steal the show. With DK Metcalf injured and the Giants WRs using more tape than the entire “Mummy” franchise, Kenneth Walker III and Saquon Barkley will carry these offenses.

Since taking over the starting job, Walker has averaged 23.5 touches and 139 total yards as the RB8 and RB3 over the past two weeks in fantasy. He is the same RB as we saw at Michigan State, sitting ninth in yards after contact/attempt, fifth in forced missed tackles, and first in Breakaway run rate.

Then you have Barkley, who looks like Rookie Saquon and is seeing similar utilization, sitting third in red zone touches, first in rushing attempts, and ninth in targets.

Neither of these defenses can stop the run, either. Seattle is fifth in points allowed, 30th in rushing yards, 22nd in EPA per rush, and 31st in DVOA. They are also third in receptions and second in receiving yards. New York is just as poor, sitting 28th in rushing yards per game, 27th in EPA per rush, and 30th in explosive run rate.

Still want to watch the game and all others this weekend but not pay the high prices of cable TV? You can stream not only the Giants and Seahawks but all the Week 8 action this weekend LIVE with FuboTV. FuboTV lets you enjoy NFL football without the hassle of a cable package. Start your free trial this weekend, and never miss a minute of the action.

NFL Weather Report and Forecast for Week 8 Games: Worry-Free Weather

It seems fitting that the NFL Slate falls on Halloween, especially given how this year has gone. On the day where the Voices of Mistakes past haunt quarterbacks and the creek of footsteps follow any receiver daring enough to cross the middle of the field.

A time when the eyes of players and coaches are deceived by the Ghosts and shadows lurking beyond the Mortal realm, dancing around the candlelit film studies where the air is thicker, and the fog hangs a bit lower than usual. Halloween, where the veil between the Worlds is pulled back, where shadows mutter, mist replies, Darkness purrs as Midnight sighs, the weather could give us all a fright. But as if the Voices from beyond the grave chose to take pity on us for the year we have had thus far, the weather across the Slate is calm and quiet — almost too quiet.

As The Criminologist once said, I would like, if I may, to take you on a strange journey as we delve into the depths of the Week 8 NFL Slate and see if there will be more Tricks or treats this Halloween weekend.

Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars (-2.5) in London, O/U 40.5 | Sunday 9:30 a.m

At this point, Russell Wilson needs to stop doing high knees in airplane aisles and dust off an Ouija board to figure out what he has to do because, so far, Wilson’s performances have been ghastly.

Wilson has just three top-15 finishes, his -5.9 xCOMP is the fourth-lowest, and he is 27th of 34 QBs in EPA+CPOE composite with the second-lowest EPA/dropback. Jacksonville is 27th in EPA/DB since Week 5, but I’d stay as far away from Wilson as you would a stray black cat crossing your path.

Denver’s best asset has been their defense, but that won’t keep Travis Etienne Jr. from a monster performance. After 114 total yards in Week 5 and 108 yards in Week 6, Etienne was busy again against the Giants in Week 7, rushing 14 times for 114 yards with a touchdown and adding five yards on his Lone catch (five targets).

As for the Week 8 weather forecast in London, expect 60-degree temperatures with nine to 12 mph winds, cloudy skies, and a 30% chance of rain.

New England Patriots (-2.5) at New York Jets, O/U 40 | Sunday 1 p.m

The Dreams of Fantasy Managers and fans Alike to see Bailey Zappe back under center were ruined by Bill Belichick Summoning his best Freddie Kruger impression by giving the start to Mac Jones. I don’t get it, and while he might start this game, I don’t see Jones ending it as he gets removed from the script quickly, with Zappe taking over at some point.

Taking the lower on Jones 13.25 Fantasy points on Underdog Fantasy feels like stealing. It’s similar to when you go to that one house that gives out full-sized candy bars kind of feeling.

The loss of Breece Hall will haunt Fantasy Managers and the Jets, as he was the likely front-runner for Offensive Rookie of the Year. James Robinson’s acquisition will help at some point, but I am staying away for now and would lean on Michael Carter to be the lead back in Week 8.

Last week, Carter played 73% of the snaps with 15 touches and 74 total yards with an 8.3% target share and has the opportunity to get back to what we saw in his Rookie season. New England has been a team to target in Fantasy for RBs and enters Week 8 ranked 30th in DVOA, 28th in EPA/rush, and last in yards per reception.

Carter has top-15 upside as long as Belichick leaves his black magic at home and the MetLife field doesn’t claim its next victim.

As for the rest of the weather forecast in East Rutherford, expect Mostly sunny skies, calm winds, and 64-degree temperatures. When black cats prowl and pumpkins gleam, may luck be yours on Halloween.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles (-10.5), O/U 43 | Sunday 1 p.m

The last team the Steelers want to see on Halloween is the Philadelphia Eagles. They’re running through this league like Michael Myers and can’t seem to be stopped. If anything, they got stronger, too, with the addition of Robert Quinn.

The best advice I have is to stay away from Steelers players and start guys wearing green. It doesn’t need to be overly complicated every time. Trusting Steelers players will feel like when a house gives out apples, floss, or even worse, candy corn. Now that’s a nightmare.

AJ Brown is about to feast on the Steelers like a kid going through all of their Halloween candy. They have allowed the most yards to the position this year, and Brown has the sixth-highest target share (30.6%) and fifth-highest target/route run rate at 31.7%.

He’s been within the top 24 in four of six games and sits 13th in points per game. With Brown’s higher at 71.5 receiving yards, I am all over that on Underdog Fantasy.

Expect 63-degree temperatures, four mph winds, and clear skies in Philadelphia for Week 8.

Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills (-10.5), O/U 47 | Sunday 8:25 pm ET

Quick question for you all. Is Aaron Rodgers still dating the self-titled witch? I feel that’s important, given the timing, as if the Packers keep this close, forces from another realm might be the only explanation that makes sense. This game shouldn’t be closed.

Josh Allen is taking Souls like the Grim Reaper, and when healthy and active, Gabe Davis can’t be stopped. He averaged 111 yards and 2.92 YPRR across Weeks 1, 5, and 6. With Jaire Alexander likely taking Stefon Diggs, Davis will demolish Eric Stokes, who is allowing an absurd 87% catch rate, 129.7 QBR, 14.3 yards/rec, and over 1.3 yards/route covered.

If possible, I am fading Packers players in fantasy. This offense is as disjointed as it gets, and I don’t trust Matt LaFleur to “figure it out” in a game like this against one of the NFL’s top offenses. The question for Fantasy Managers to decide is whether or not starting any of their players will be a trick or a treat. Or perhaps, it’s all a bunch of Hocus pocus.

Buffalo’s Week 8 weather forecast should feature 60-degree temperatures, partly cloudy skies, and four mph winds.

Cincinnati Bengals (-3) at Cleveland Browns, O/U 45 | Monday 8:15 p.m

We are playing a game on Halloween night next to a lake named Erie, and the teams on the field look like they have pumpkins for helmets. I mean, you can’t make this stuff up. I swear, if the Browns don’t come out with Charlie Brown-style Jack-o’-lantern Decals on their helmets, I want a refund.

I love both running attacks in this game. Nick Chubb is the RB4 in PPR/game while averaging 19.2 touches and 115.3 total yards and sits in the top ten in basically every stat. Since Week 4, Cincy has been poor against the run, sitting 25th in EPA and 21st in rushing yards allowed.

Joe Mixon is also having a very solid year as the RB14 in PPR/game. He’s even averaging more touches than Chubb at 21.3 but with fewer yards at 83.9. Mixon is also fourth in targets, fifth in yards and opportunity share, and first in red zone opportunities. Cleveland also gives up production like candy, sitting 24th in yards per game and EPA/rush, and allows the fourth-most points to the position.

As for the weather forecast in Week 8, expect temperatures around 60 degrees with cloudy skies and a 60% chance of rain that will be <0.01in/hr.

Indoor Games in Week 8

Because these NFL games are indoors, the weather conditions can be controlled. As such, the only forecast is that there will be optimal playing conditions for these teams. The passing and kicking games will not be affected.

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons (-4)

O/U 41 | Sunday 1 pm ET

at (-4) O/U 41 | Sunday 1 pm ET Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys (-10)

O/U 42.5 | Sunday 1 pm ET

at (-10) O/U 42.5 | Sunday 1 pm ET Miami Dolphins (-3.5) at Detroit Lions

O/U 51.5 | Sunday 1 pm ET

(-3.5) at O/U 51.5 | Sunday 1 pm ET Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings (-3.5)

O/U 49 | Sunday 1 pm ET

at (-3.5) O/U 49 | Sunday 1 pm ET Las Vegas Raiders (-1.5) at New Orleans Saints

O/U 49.5 | Sunday 1 pm ET

(-1.5) at O/U 49.5 | Sunday 1 pm ET Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans (-1)

O/U 39 | Sunday 4:05 pm ET

at (-1) O/U 39 | Sunday 4:05 pm ET Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts (-3)

O/U 39.5 | Sunday 4:25 pm ET

at (-3) O/U 39.5 | Sunday 4:25 pm ET San Francisco 49ers (-1) at Los Angeles Rams

O/U 42 | Sunday 4:25 pm ET

Teams have a bye in Week 8