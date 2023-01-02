Max Homa’s Place in the Golf Landscape Continues its Ascension

Max Homa’s growth from feel-good golf story to being a big deal in the sport continues to evolve. The 32-year-old Cal grad has been ranked by ESPN as 21st among the 25 most influential names in golf.

This comes weeks after The Athletic named Homa its “Golf Person of the Year.”

Collin Morikawa, who emerged as a premier player in his first three years on the tour, is no longer the flavor of the month among Cal alums on the PGA tour. That could revert at any moment because of Morikawa’s elite talent.

