Max Homa’s perfect PIP response, Collin Morikawa’s hush-hush wedding and the golf fight viral video of the year | This is the Loop

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we have an admission to make. I’m not a turkey guy. And I’m even less of a Thanksgiving Leftover guy. There, I said it. Man, that feels good to get off my chest, even if I risk backlash from Big Turkey and its powerful supporters. Not that it will change anything. I’m sure I’ll be force-feeding myself the other (other) white meat next year yet again, but I’ll be dreaming of eating something else. Almost anything else. Anyway, I won’t have to worry about that for a while, and in the meantime, there was still a bit of golf stuff(ing) going on. Let’s dig in.