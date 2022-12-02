Max Homa Strategically Tried To Start Rumors About Him Joining LIV Golf

Max Homa is one of the select few PGA Tour players that is universally liked. Fans like him not only because he’s an elite player — he’s currently ranked 16th in the world — but also because he’s incredibly funny and active on social media, specifically on Twitter.

The 32-year-old tried to use his active social media following to his advantage earlier this year, but it didn’t exactly turn out the way he wanted it to.

Prior to teeing it up in this week’s Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, Homa was jokingly asked if he felt insulted by the lack of Rumors out there linking him to LIV Golf.

“Yeah, yeah, huge stroke,” Homa joked. “Well, I guess it would have been cool to be a part of that so I could live the life of, you know, it felt like a reality TV series for a bit.”

Max Homa earned two wins on the PGA Tour in 2022. (Getty Images)

Max Homa Tried To Pull A Fast One

Homa then revealed that when rumors were rampant about certain players joining the Saudi-backed league, a light bulb went off in his head. He decided he was going to try and start his own Rumors about joining LIV Golf in hopes of earning a bit more money from the PGA Tour.

“Brooks [Koepka] changed his bio and everyone figured out he was going [to LIV],” Homa said. “I was like, ‘oh, I’m going to get in on this and see if people catch on’ but didn’t realize that my Twitter bio doesn’t get a ton of traction.”

“I would have liked to be caught in the rumor mill so I could have run with it for a little while, it would have been good for that [PGA Tour Player Impact Program] thing, but was not lucky enough to be caught up.”

The Player Impact Program (PIP) Rewards the 20 most influential players on Tour. The program has nothing to do with actual results on the golf course, instead, it rewards the players who bring in the most eyeballs and garner the most impressions on social media.

Homa trying to stir up his own drama and get his name in the media was a genius move.

Ultimately, Homa earned $3 million by finishing 14th in the Player Impact Program. Tiger Woods topped the PIP standings and earned a $15 million check in the process.

