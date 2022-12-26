Max Homa roasts golf swings on Christmas Day on Twitter
For golf fans, Max Homa is arguably the best follow on Twitter.
He interacts with his fans often and is quite funny. He also opens up on his life, talking about his experiences as a husband, as a father and as a player on the PGA Tour.
On Christmas Day, he provided a treat to the golf world, coming “out of retirement” to rate his followers’ golf swings. They asked whether anyone wanted him to roast their swing on Christmas Day. Thousands of fans responded to the tweet, and Homa, a five-time winner on Tour, got to work.
Here’s a look at some of the best responses.
Wow. It’s like u have a training aid that electrocutes u when there’s a swing flaw and you’ve kinda learned to just deal with it. Like an electric Medicus for all the real ones out there https://t.co/Kg9EmklOLo
— max homa (@maxhoma23) December 25, 2022
Just a friendly reminder that my caddy Joe would Whoop damn near all of u on this app and Steal ur girls’ hearts in a single afternoon https://t.co/JekxzLsOjG
— max homa (@maxhoma23) December 25, 2022
Q I’m retired again. If anyone wants a golf confidence boost scroll through the answers from earlier to see some interesting swings. Happy holidays everyone!
— max homa (@maxhoma23) December 26, 2022
.