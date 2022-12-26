Max Homa roasts golf swings on Christmas Day on Twitter

For golf fans, Max Homa is arguably the best follow on Twitter.

He interacts with his fans often and is quite funny. He also opens up on his life, talking about his experiences as a husband, as a father and as a player on the PGA Tour.

On Christmas Day, he provided a treat to the golf world, coming “out of retirement” to rate his followers’ golf swings. They asked whether anyone wanted him to roast their swing on Christmas Day. Thousands of fans responded to the tweet, and Homa, a five-time winner on Tour, got to work.

Here’s a look at some of the best responses.