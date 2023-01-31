Max Homa Celebrated Sixth PGA Tour Win By Dominating Local Skins Game

Max Homa’s light-hearted Twitter presence and unmistakable passion for golf have already helped to establish him as one of the game’s rising stars. But Homa’s celebration of choice after his come-from-behind win at Torrey Pines this weekend elevated his fan-favorite status even further.

Homa won $1,566,000 for his dominant performance at the Farmers Insurance Open, which wrapped up on Saturday to accommodate the NFL schedule. On Monday, just 48 hours after the tournament’s conclusion, Homa took home another $400. That Prize was awarded to Homa for winning the Papago Monday Skins game, a Weekly money game at one of Scottsdale’s most popular public courses.

If fans didn’t know it already, now they do: Homa loves to compete more than anyone, and like many golf addicts, he’ll never say no to a good old-fashioned money game.

Homa’s Monday activities were found out by Ryan French, the voice behind a Twitter account that tracks mini-tour Golfers and their stories called “Monday Q Info.”

The skins game might be held at a Municipal course, but the field is no joke—Homa shot 67 to win the one-day event by one shot. Papago’s Monday series is often attended by other Scottsdale-based professional golfers like Joel Dahmen, Pat Perez and Martin Laird.

Homa responded in French, writing, “Only you would find this,” to which the Fire Pit Collective staffer responded, “Oh I have video proof too.”

Homa’s choice to play in the local competition was unconventional, to say the least, but it couldn’t have been a more fitting way for the now six-time PGA Tour Winner to spend a day off.