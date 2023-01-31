Max Homa Celebrated Sixth PGA Tour Win By Dominating Local Skins Game

Max Homa’s light-hearted Twitter presence and unmistakable passion for golf have already helped to establish him as one of the game’s rising stars. But Homa’s celebration of choice after his come-from-behind win at Torrey Pines this weekend elevated his fan-favorite status even further.

Homa won $1,566,000 for his dominant performance at the Farmers Insurance Open, which wrapped up on Saturday to accommodate the NFL schedule. On Monday, just 48 hours after the tournament’s conclusion, Homa took home another $400. That Prize was awarded to Homa for winning the Papago Monday Skins game, a Weekly money game at one of Scottsdale’s most popular public courses.

