Max Homa Breaks Down Strategy, More in Epic Mid-Round Interview (Video)

CBS Golf is Enhancing its golf TV product in 2023, and fans got the first glimpse of a brand new segment on Friday during the Farmers Insurance Open. Max Homa connected with analysts Trevor Immelman and Ian Baker-Finch live from the 13th hole at Torrey Pines, and the conversation that ensued did not disappoint.

A high-definition camera followed the Southern California native as he made his way down the fairway and communicated with the announcers through an Apple AirPod. The DP World Tour is known to feature mid-round walk-and-talk interviews, but the CBS segment was unique: Homa’s AirPod setup allowed multiple Voices from the Booth to jump in to feed him questions.

Homa, who began the hole at 7-under par for the tournament—five shots back from the lead—striped his tee shot down the middle. Immelman then asked the world No. 16 about his strategy heading into the reachable par-5, and his answers provided an insightful inside-the-ropes perspective.

The Cal Berkley product talked about his shot-shape off the tee, his process for deciding whether to go for it or lay up and more.

“We’re not really looking at the pin, we’re kind of working out way back from it,” Homa said. “If I can hit this thing to five feet, then I’m too good to be only 7-under.”

Homa, who is known for his lively Twitter persona, didn’t hold back from cracking a few jokes during the segment as well. While mic’d up, Homa made sure to call out CBS on-course Analyst and former PGA Tour player Colt Knost with a clever jab.

“I like watching him have to walk around here with no cart.”

Homa ultimately walked away with a par after launching a 3-wood into some thick rough short of the elevated putting surface. The microphones were up and running as Homa talked through an Embedded ball ruling with a rules official, which was perhaps the most fascinating portion of the segment.

“That is a gem of a lie,” Homa said when he realized where his second shot ended up.

CBS will broadcast 23 PGA Tour events this season, including two major championships, the PGA Championship and the Masters.