Max Homa Breaks Down Strategy, More in Epic Mid-Round Interview (Video)

CBS Golf is Enhancing its golf TV product in 2023, and fans got the first glimpse of a brand new segment on Friday during the Farmers Insurance Open. Max Homa connected with analysts Trevor Immelman and Ian Baker-Finch live from the 13th hole at Torrey Pines, and the conversation that ensued did not disappoint.

A high-definition camera followed the Southern California native as he made his way down the fairway and communicated with the announcers through an Apple AirPod. The DP World Tour is known to feature mid-round walk-and-talk interviews, but the CBS segment was unique: Homa’s AirPod setup allowed multiple Voices from the Booth to jump in to feed him questions.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button