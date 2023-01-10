Max Duggan’s final ride ends in defeat, but his TCU Legacy is solidified

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — At 7:47 pm PT, Max Duggan realized it was truly over. No more comebacks, no more celebrations, no more plays.

There were seven minutes and 30 seconds left in the College Football Playoff national championship game when his night came to a merciful end, and with it his TCU career. Backup quarterback Chandler Morris took the field, the last of the white flags. Duggan stood on the sideline and looked around, eyes darting side to side, up and down, his left hand kept holding the collar of his shoulder pads and his white, but dirty, jersey. He was uncomfortable. They weren’t quite sure what to do. He Forgot what this felt like.

They began the season on the sideline, watching Morris play against Colorado in the opener after Morris won the starting job out of camp. Now Duggan ended the season watching Morris again. In between, Duggan led TCU to improbable comeback victories and put the Frogs on the doorstep of their first national championship since 1938.

Duggan and the Horned Frogs were never out of a game. Down 14 points to Oklahoma State in the fourth quarter? Down 18 points to Kansas State? Down eight points to Baylor late in the fourth quarter? Down by 11 against Kansas State again in the fourth quarter? It was never a problem.

But down 65-7 against Georgia was a problem. A little more than a problem: It was the largest blowout in FBS Bowl history. It was a demolition that it seemed would never end. Head Coach Sonny Dykes would later say TCU practiced the exact same as it did for Michigan, but it was clear the Frogs had nothing left in the tank and Georgia was far superior.

At 7:56 pm, the clock struck zero. Duggan embraced and congratulated Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett and headed off the field as the red and black confetti fell. There would be no hanging around, no watching Georgia celebrate as some sort of motivation. Duggan headed towards the locker room, turned around to briefly take in the scene of his final game, then went down the tunnel. He was one of the first players in the locker room.

When Dykes joined the team, he told Duggan he hopes his own six-year-old son grows up to be like the QB. Fifteen weeks ago, Dykes was in tears after a win against SMU, saying he was as proud of Duggan as any player he’d ever coached. That was just for beating a Rival Group of 5 schools. That was before Duggan willed TCU to the undefeated regular season and Playoff win against Michigan. There were no more words, no more tears left to describe what Duggan meant.

At 8:15, Dykes, Duggan and TCU linebacker Dee Winters walked out of the locker room for the postgame press conference in the basement of SoFi Stadium. Duggan and Kate Dykes, Sonny’s wife, walked up the tunnel with arms around each other. Horned Frogs fans and band members clapped and cheered. Duggan acknowledged them with a Go Frogs hand signal but sat on the back of the golf cart, still in his pads, and sighed as he looked down.

By 8:30, they returned to the locker room. Duggan’s Locker was in a corner closest to the door. That meant every player and every person passed him. They hugged freshman defensive lineman Paul Oyewale and wished him luck in the future.

“You’re not going to remember the wins and losses, you’re going to remember just being with the guys,” Duggan said, his right elbow scabbed up after getting cut open again early in the game.

Red and black confetti from Georgia’s Celebration had been tracked into the Locker room and lay at his feet, a reminder of what was still happening on the other side of the walls.

Duggan wasn’t required to talk to the media in the locker room because he had done the press conference, but he answered every question for seven minutes. They shouldered the blame for the two interceptions and the missed throws. He admitted that Georgia’s defense baited him into plays he shouldn’t have made.

At 8:38, he stepped back to his locker. A staffer helped pull his shoulder pads off. Duggan held them up, looked at that dirty white jersey one last time and put it down. The Locker room was largely empty, but Duggan went around to embrace every player who was still around, thanked them for the memories, wished them luck and then headed to the shower.

By 8:55, not much was left. The Hypnotoad signs were pulled out of the Locker room. Dykes came out with a staffer and headed to the bus. Two minutes later, Duggan walked out.

In a gray sweatshirt, black pants and purple shoes and with a TCU backpack, he was alone with his thoughts, with himself, for the first time. No camera in his face. No fans cheering him. No teammates leaning on him. No Georgia players lying on top of him. In the bowels of the stadium, he tossed an empty blue Gatorade bottle into the recycle bin and he walked. With sadness. With disappointment. With appreciation.

The Council Bluffs, Iowa, kid had all sorts of offers coming out of high school. Notre Dame, Oregon and Ohio State were among the suitors. So was Georgia. Duggan chose TCU because he connected with the staff and loved the Metropolitan feel of Fort Worth. (Georgia would later sign a certain junior college player and former UGA walk-on in that 2019 class.)

Duggan battled ups and downs and injuries through his first three seasons as the starter. He had heart surgery in 2020 when a COVID-19 test discovered a heart defect. He played in 2021 with a broken bone and torn tendon in his foot. He partly blamed himself for the firing of legendary head Coach Gary Patterson last year.

They could have decided to transfer when Morris won the starting job under the new coaching staff. Duggan and his father Jim had a long talk about it. They wanted to stay with his friends. They wanted to graduate from the business school. He wanted to do what he could to help TCU move forward. When Duggan arrived at the Big 12 Championship game postgame press conference in early December, his eyes were swollen red, apologizing that he didn’t bring TCU a Championship through literal blood, sweat and tears.

“He’s going to go down as one of the best college figures and stories from this season, persevering through everything,” Offensive Coordinator Garrett Riley said Monday night. “He’s one of the all-time Greatest players.”

TCU was the most unlikely national championship participant in the nine-year history of the College Football Playoff and going back even further. Duggan was one of the most unlikely Heisman runner-ups. This team was Predicted to finish seventh in the Big 12. The Frogs won the hearts of the country with their comeback wins, their Hypnotoad signs and their quirky Celebration videos. They earned their way into the title game by beating No. 2 Michigan.

But 65-7 was a reminder of what the very best looked like, a reminder that there was a reason none of this was supposed to happen for the Frogs. It was a reminder that you don’t always get the fairytale ending. Heart and grit only take you so far, and the other team can have plenty of that, too.

At 9:01, Duggan arrived at the bus and grabbed one of the few team meals left. A bag of chicken tenders with mac and cheese. Basic stuff, the caterer said. Duggan grabbed a packet of barbecue sauce, a water and another blue Gatorade, turned the corner and stepped up into the bus plastered with “TCU” and “National Championship” on the side.

There would be no more throws to make, no more hits to take, no more bruises to ice. No more comebacks. It was over. All that was left was a short bus trip. One last ride with the guys.

(Photo: Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)