Max Duggan discusses the emotional loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship

TCU dropped its first game of the season, a 31-28 overtime thriller to No. 10 Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. But it wasn’t for lack of effort from the TCU quarterback Max Dugganwho finished 18-of-36 passing for 251 yards with one touchdown against one interception while rushing for another 110 yards and one touchdown on 15 carries.

The Heisman Trophy Hopeful helped the Horned Frogs storm back from an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit, leading back-to-back scoring drives to force overtime, including an eight-play, 80-yard touchdown drive in the final five minutes. On the game-tying touchdown drive, Duggan rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown and connected with Jared Wiley for the two-point conversion.

But the Horned Frogs came up empty in overtime as running back Kendre Miller was stuffed on back-to-back runs from the 1-yard line after Duggan came just inches shy of scoring his second rushing touchdown of the night. Kansas State kicker Ty Zentner then connected on a 31-yard field goal to seal the win for the Wildcats.

Subscribe to 247Sports YouTube for the latest college football, basketball and recruiting news including live college commitments.

Duggan was emotional when he met with the media after the game to discuss the Horned Frogs’ first loss of the season, the uncertainty surrounding their College Football Playoff hopes, his desire to bring TCU a championship, and more. Here is everything the TCU quarterback had to say in his postgame press conference.