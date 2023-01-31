Mavs vs. Pistons Preview: Luka Doncic, Dallas Play ‘Keep Away’ from NBA Play-In

No game is easy for the Dallas Mavericks, with or without Luka Doncic. Even though the Detroit Pistons are a lock for the NBA lottery, and their star prospect is out for the season, the game on Monday night feels like a trap for Dallas.

After initially being questionable due to an ankle sprain, Luka Doncic will suit up in this one according to Coach Jason Kidd. Christian Wood won’t suit up due to his fractured thumb.

Having Doncic back is great for Dallas, because expecting Spencer Dinwiddie to average 30 points per contest in his absence would’ve been a tad unrealistic.

Dallas lost to the Utah Jazz on Saturday night, despite shooting 39 percent from deep. Rebounding remains an issue for a team that allows extra opportunities for its opponents. Utah secured 49 boards compared to Dallas’ 31.

While being a legitimate candidate for the Victor Wembenyana NBA Draft sweepstakes, Detroit employs a few bruising bigs with a knack for crashing the boards.

Isaiah Stewart, aka “Beef Stew,” will provide some friction for the thin Mavs frontcourt. The meat-and-potato nickname for Stewart is fitting for his blue-collar game. Relentless energy supplements the undersized 6’8 center. Aside from Stewart, Detroit’s prospect Jalen Duren leads his team with a 19.5 rebound percentage.

It’s safe to say Dwight Powell will have his hands full on Monday, as he’s only averaged five rebounds over his last three contests. Dallas can’t afford to allow the Tenacious Detroit frontcourt to gain confidence on the boards. The Mavs must execute the easy plays such as layups and free throws — things that aren’t as easy at times for Dallas as they should be for a professional basketball team.

Over their last three games, the Mavericks have only converted on 38 percent of their shots in the paint, not including the restricted area.

Detroit has no pressure to win in this one and, honestly, it shouldn’t win. However, nothing is given in this league, especially with this year’s Mavs squad.

FUN FACT: Dinwiddie’s Reunion with his first NBA team reminds fans of his humble beginnings. Dinwiddie spent two seasons in Detroit, where he played 46 games, averaging 4.4 points and 2.7 assists before making a name for himself with the Brooklyn Nets.

RECORDS: Dallas Mavericks (26-25), Detroit Pistons (13-38)

WHEN: Monday, January 30, 2023 – 7:30 pm CT

WHERE: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, League Pass

RADIO: 97.1 The Freak

ODDS: The Mavericks are 8.5 favorites over the Pistons

NEXT UP: Back in the AAC, the Mavericks play the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday at 7:30 pm CT.

FINAL WORD: When NBA analysts find a nitpick about Doncic, they refer to his borderline “harsh” treatment and lack of trust in his teammates. With Rumors heating up as the February 9 trade deadline nears, Doncic-favorite Dorian Finney-Smith was mentioned in an article from The Athletic.

According to the report, the Jazz have a strong interest in the Mavs’ forward, but Doncic’s stance on Finney-Smith may influence Dallas’ front office to stand down from such a move.

Doncic said of Finney-Smith last season: “I’ve played with him for four years. I hope I play with him until the end of my career because he’s an amazing player, but most importantly, he’s a Humble guy, [hard]-working guy, and a great person.”

