Mavs vs. Pistons Preview: Luka Doncic, Dallas Play ‘Keep Away’ from NBA Play-In

No game is easy for the Dallas Mavericks, with or without Luka Doncic. Even though the Detroit Pistons are a lock for the NBA lottery, and their star prospect is out for the season, the game on Monday night feels like a trap for Dallas.

After initially being questionable due to an ankle sprain, Luka Doncic will suit up in this one according to Coach Jason Kidd. Christian Wood won’t suit up due to his fractured thumb.

