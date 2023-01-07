Mavs vs. Pelicans Preview: Can Dallas Get Bounce-Back Win Against Shorthanded New Orleans?

The Dallas Mavericks (22-17) play host to the New Orleans Pelicans (24-15) on Saturday night.

Dallas is coming off a blowout loss to the Boston Celtics on Thursday, 124-95, which snapped its seven-game winning streak in ugly fashion.

The Mavericks came out of the gate sluggish, as shots weren’t falling all night long. Dallas shot under 40 percent from the field and under 30 percent from deep. The Celtics pounced on the opportunity to put their foot on the gas and never let up.

