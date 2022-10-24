Mavs President Of Basketball Operations Nico Harrison On Redeem Team, “It Was Amazing How Everybody Galvanized Us Back In The Number One Spot”

Getty Images

Earlier this month, Netflix debuted their Redeem Team documentary, which documented the story of the US men’s basketball team that went to the Beijing 2008 Olympics to restore their nation’s reputation.

The film is executive produced by two members of the Beijing team that had also tasted defeat four years earlier in Athens 2004 – LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. The Documentary also featured unprecedented footage from the Olympic Archives as well as new behind-the-scenes material from NBA Entertainment.

It also tells the story of Team USA from a disappointing Bronze medal in Athens in 2004 to a return to the top of the podium at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.

After losing to Puerto Rico and obtaining the Bronze medal Carmelo Anthony Revealed in the doc that they felt the disrespect by the US.

“Coming back home & the disrespect that we were getting from our own country. I mean, there were songs about us,” said Anthony.

LeBron James added, “I’m sitting up on the podium receiving the Bronze medal like this s*** was a waste of my time. At that moment I was definitely not playing for Team USA again.”

After failing to win gold the US would then assemble one of the Greatest team of all-time to Redeem themselves. The feature LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade, Jason Kidd, Chris Bosh, and the late great Kobe Bryant.

Carmelo Anthony Revealed in the doc the reason Kobe even joined the team was because he was trying to see them lose.

“I’m tired of watching y’all lose,” Bryant said to Anthony.

The film shows a moment with Kobe Bryant and future Lakers forward Anthony Davis and a cameo appearance by now Dallas Mavericks’ GM and President of Basketball Operations, Nico Harrison.

I recently spoke to Harrison about the Redeem Team.

“Well, I think the ‘Redeem Team’ was amazing the way everybody galvanized to put us [USA] back in the number one spot in basketball,” said Harrison.

After the US was able to beat Spain in the gold medal game in 2008, LeBron James on the doc said, it was one of the Greatest games he ever paid.

“One of the greatest games probably ever played,” said James.

