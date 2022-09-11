Mavs’ owner Mark Cuban open to possibility of NBA in-season tournament, draft expansion

News broke on Friday that some major rule changes are soon-to-be implemented across Major League Baseball, and it looks like the NBA may be flirting with a couple rule changes of its own.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Friday that the NBA in-season tournament may come to the league as soon as the 2023 season. While the details are sparse, it’s currently believed that games would run through November and that the top eight teams would advance to a single-elimination round in December while the remaining teams return to a regular season format.

A video has been circulating in which Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban says he’s not a fan of a projected in-season tournament and that he’d sooner take that time to rest the Mavs players. Marc Stein, however, recently reported that according to Cuban, the comments denouncing the tournament are outdated. Cuban actually says he’s open to the idea.

Cuban also is reportedly interested in the idea of ​​expanding the draft from two rounds to four, with the tournament winner being rewarded with the top picks in the final two rounds. The only caveat would be that the Picks in the third and fourth rounds are not allowed to be traded.

+++

Find more Mavericks coverage from The Dallas Morning News here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button