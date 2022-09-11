Mavs’ owner Mark Cuban open to possibility of NBA in-season tournament, draft expansion

News broke on Friday that some major rule changes are soon-to-be implemented across Major League Baseball, and it looks like the NBA may be flirting with a couple rule changes of its own.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Friday that the NBA in-season tournament may come to the league as soon as the 2023 season. While the details are sparse, it’s currently believed that games would run through November and that the top eight teams would advance to a single-elimination round in December while the remaining teams return to a regular season format.

Current framework of NBA In Season Tournament as soon as 2023-24, per sources: – Cup games through November

– 8 teams advance to single-elimination Final in December; other 22 continue with regular season

– All games part of normal 82-game schedule; one extra for two Final teams — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 9, 2022

A video has been circulating in which Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban says he’s not a fan of a projected in-season tournament and that he’d sooner take that time to rest the Mavs players. Marc Stein, however, recently reported that according to Cuban, the comments denouncing the tournament are outdated. Cuban actually says he’s open to the idea.

Spoke to Mavs owner Mark Cuban, who said that Quotes circulating about his NBA in-season tournament views are “old” and that he is “actually open to it” as a concept for the 2023-24 season, saying he believes “it has a chance to build interest” if adopted for the 2023-24 season. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 10, 2022

Cuban also is reportedly interested in the idea of ​​expanding the draft from two rounds to four, with the tournament winner being rewarded with the top picks in the final two rounds. The only caveat would be that the Picks in the third and fourth rounds are not allowed to be traded.

