Mavs Merry Christmas! Luka Doncic, Christian Wood Lead in Dallas’ Win Over LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers

In part of the NBA’s Christmas Day action, Luka Doncic’s Dallas Mavericks squared off with LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers. The Mavs came out on top with 124-115 being the final score, improving their record to 18-16 on the season.

Doncic led the way for Dallas in his second Christmas Day game, finishing with 32 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and two steals while shooting 9-16 from the field, including 2-3 from deep. Doncic also shot 12-16 from the free-throw line and was a team-high +24 in 39 minutes.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button