Mavs’ Dorian Finney-Smith Not Being in ESPN NBA Top 100 is ‘Major Oversight’

Last week, ESPN released rankings of the top 100 players in the NBA. Three Dallas Mavericks made the cut, with Christian Wood (92), Spencer Dinwiddie (69) and Luka Doncic (3).

Other players on the lost include former Mavs such as Seth Curry (96) and Kristaps Porzingis (86).

One player overlooked was Mavs defensive star Dorian Finney-Smith.

In a recent Q&A session on ESPN, Tim MacMahon suggested Finney-Smith as the one player most likely to outperform their recent rankings.

“Not being ranked among the top 100 is a major oversight. I’d argue he’s the Mavericks’ second most valuable player behind Luka Doncic,” MacMahon wrote. “He’s one of the league’s elite role players, the epitome of the 3-and-D prototype, a 6-foot-8 wing who guards elite scorers at every position, shoots 39% from 3-point range, and embraces being a role player.”

