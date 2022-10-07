Mavs dedicate two basketball courts in Celje, Slovenia, to Honor Luka Dončić

Even though Luka Dončić is in Dallas preparing for his fifth NBA season, the celebration back home in his native Slovenia continues.

It’s the country where Dončić boldly played against – and often beat – the older kids. It’s where his step-back was born.

Slovenia is where he first learned Luka Magic.

Now other kids will have the chance to create their own dreams on two new basketball courts in Celje, Slovenia, courtesy of the Mavs.

This week, the Dallas Mavericks Unveiled the new basketball courts donated in Dončić’s Honor to pay Homage and respect to one of the best players in the game.

The franchise became the first NBA team to fund a European basketball court.

“What an amazing and special gift from Dallas,” said Dončić. “Slovenia means so much to me, and I am happy that kids in my country will now be able to play the game I love so much on these new courts. Thank you, Dallas Mavericks.”

The project continues the NBA’s goal of uniting its global base through the love of basketball. For decades, the league and its teams have engaged in community projects worldwide to develop basketball skills, reach out to communities, and promote the game.

The Mavs jumped at the chance to Honor and celebrate their young phenom, who has already transformed the league at the age of 23. Following his third All-NBA First Team Honor last season, Dončić is now one shy of Dirk Nowitzki’s franchise-record four selections.

He’s also made Dallas more popular globally, finishing in the top five of NBA jersey sales each season. The 6-7 point guard also led his Nation of just two million people to a historic run in the Tokyo Olympics.

“We love Luka, and we love Slovenia,” said Dallas Mavs Governor Mark Cuban. “Luka is a generational talent. What he has done for his country will leave a lasting impact, and we are proud to be a part of this celebration.”

The Dallas Mavs and Mavs Foundation have donated over 30 basketball courts to the community.

The new spaces solidify Dončić’s love for his country and the Legacy of basketball in Slovenia for generations to come.

Perhaps this will be the training ground for future Slovenian hoopsters to follow in Dončić’s footsteps.

THE NEW BASKETBALL COURTS LOCATION

Slovenia now has four basketball courts created in Dončić’s honor.

Two are located in Ljubljana (courtesy of Dončić and the 2K Foundation), and the two Mavs’ courts are in Celje.

The courts are splashed in various shades of blue representing the colors of the Slovenian national team and Dallas Mavericks.

The Mavs court, located near the old center of Celje, is an NBA team’s first project of its kind in Europe after the league expanded international rights to franchises.



The surface of the court has seven circles intertwined with various shades of blue and a Mavs logo is featured at center court. The seven rings represent No. 77.

Large stars representing Celje’s coat of arms are painted inside the three-point line. Mavs’ leaders say the stars “represent the relationship between the Dallas Mavs and Celje municipality.”

Organizers say 7,000 high school students live around the court and the location was a strategic choice to create opportunities for young people “who look up to Dončić. He represents what’s possible for the future generation.”

It is located next to the Celje dormitory for secondary school students. The goal is to have a safe place for children and teenagers to play competitive sports, create memories – and practice their step-back.

The second court, officially dubbed “Luka Dončić Court,” is closer to where he once lived. Dončić lived in Celje for a short time when his father, Saša Dončić, played for the local club Pivovarna Laško.

The basketball court was expanded and upgraded for all citizens of Celje in Celebration of No. 77’s success.

Dallas Mavericks Chief Impact Officer Katie Edwards and Mavs Director of Corporate Social Responsibility, Hannah Sherertz, represented the franchise in Slovenia. Matej Erjavec, head of the Slovenian Basketball Association, also joined the festivities.

Celje’s longtime mayor, Bojan Šrot, said he hopes the basketball courts will revive the game of basketball in the city. The town is home to many sports clubs and championships.

“We are excited to celebrate Luka’s three First Team All-NBA and All-Star Awards with this court renovation project in Slovenia,” said Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall. “It’s an Honor for us to continue working with Luka to give back to his home country in such a special way.”

The Dallas Mavericks have been working with local Slovenian contractors over the summer to bring these renovations to life. Renovations include new court surfaces, baskets, goals, bleachers, and upgrades to the surrounding park.

Andraž Zalar, a native of Trzin, Slovenia, worked with the Mavs last season as an intern with the social media and digital teams. He’s back home in Slovenia and was thrilled to join the franchise for Dončić’s court unveiling.

“From my personal perspective, it’s great because it takes me back to my time with the Mavs,” said Zalar. “From the community perspective, I believe it is a huge addition to the City of Celje and especially to all the youngsters and future basketball players. Now they have a court where they can be a step closer to the Mavs and the NBA.”

They said the city itself has a long and rich history with many schools located around the courts.

Zalar: “To compare it with Dallas, there are lots of concrete and high/modern buildings in Dallas, whereas, in Celje, you have an old city with rich tradition and beautiful nature around it. Next to the Mavs court, they have unveiled the biggest Luka poster in Europe, hanging from the building.”

