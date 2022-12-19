Mavs at Timberwolves Preview: Dallas Looks to Start 3-Game Road Trip on a High Note

Monday night’s Matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves will be the battle of the .500 records, as both teams come in at 15-15 through 30 games. The shorthanded Dallas Squad is coming off a 100-99 overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, whereas the Timberwolves are coming off a 150-126 thumping of the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.

The Mavs will for sure be without Josh Green (elbow strain) and Maxi Kleber (hamstring tear) for Monday’s game, and Luka Doncic (quad strain), Tim Hardaway Jr. (non-Covid illness), Dāvis Bertans (non-Covid illness ) and Dwight Powell (thigh contusion) are all questionable.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button