Mavs And Timberwolves Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

It’s Wednesday night, the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves are once again facing off at the Target Center.

The two teams played on Monday night, and the Timberwolves won 116-106.

For Wednesday’s game, both teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Mavs will be without McKinley Wright IV, Maxi Kleber, Jaden Hardy, Josh Green, Dorian Finney-Smith and Tyler Dorsey.

Dwight Powell has been upgraded to available.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves will be without Karl-Anthony Towns, Taurean Prince, Jordan McLaughlin and Kyle Anderson.

All-Star center Rudy Gobert, who has missed the last three games, has been upgraded to available.

NBA’s official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: “Lineup alert: Mavs will start Doncic, Dinwiddie, Hardaway Jr., Bullock, Wood on Wednesday.”

Underdog NBA: “Lineup alert: Wolves will start Russell, Rivers, Edwards, McDaniels, Gobert on Wednesday.”

The Mavs are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and are 5-5 in their last ten games.

Currently, they are the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 15-16 record in 31 games.

On the road, the Mavs have struggled, going 3-11 in 14 games away from Dallas, Texas.

As for the Timberwolves, they are in the middle of a three-game winning streak and 6-4 in their last ten games.

They are one spot ahead of the Mavs as the ninth seed in the west and are 16-15 in 31 games.

At home, the Timberwolves are 9-7 in the 16 games they have hosted at the Target Center.