Mavericks vs. Rockets odds, line: 2023 NBA picks, Jan. 2 predictions from a proven computer model

The Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets will face off in a Southwest Division Clash at 8 pm ET on Monday at the Toyota Center. Houston is 10-26 overall and 6-11 at home, while the Mavericks are 21-16 overall and 6-11 on the road. This is the fourth and final regular-season matchup between these teams and the Mavs have won two of the previous three.

Dallas is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Rockets vs. Mavericks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 227.5.

Rockets vs. Mavericks spread: Rockets +7.5

Rockets vs. Mavericks over/under: 227.5 points

Rockets vs. Mavericks money line: Houston +250, Dallas -320

What you need to know about the Rockets

Houston’s and the New York Knicks’ contest this past Saturday was up for grabs at halftime, but the Rockets were thoroughly outmatched 55-39 in the second half. Houston suffered a Grim 108-88 defeat to New York. A silver lining for the Rockets was the play of point guard Kevin Porter, who almost dropped a triple-double on 23 points, 10 rebounds, and eight dimes.

It was the eighth defeat over the last nine games for the Rockets, who have the worst record in the Western Conference. The young Rockets struggle on both ends of the court, ranking 29th in Offensive efficiency and 28th in defensive efficiency. The team’s most efficient player, in terms of player efficiency rating (PER), is questionable for Monday as Alperen Sengun is dealing with a back injury.

What you need to know about the Mavericks

Meanwhile, the Mavericks escaped with a win this past Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs by the margin of a single free throw, 126-125. Point guard Luka Doncic took over for Dallas, finishing with 51 points (a whopping 40% of his total) and nine assists in addition to six boards.

An MVP frontrunner, Doncic has had an otherworldly run over his last five games — three of which saw him score at least 50 points. He is averaging 45.6 points, 11.2 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 2.4 steals over this stretch, which has been part of a six-game winning streak for Dallas. Even more of Doncic may be required tonight as the Mavs will be without Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) and Maxi Kleber (hamstring).

