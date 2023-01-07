Mavericks vs. Pelicans: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who’s Playing

New Orleans @ Dallas

Current Records: New Orleans 24-15; Dallas 22-17

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. New Orleans and the Dallas Mavericks will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 8 pm ET Saturday at the American Airlines Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they’ll have plenty of motivation to get the ‘W.’

The Pelicans were within striking distance but couldn’t close the gap on Friday as they fell 108-102 to the Brooklyn Nets. New Orleans’ defeat shouldn’t obscure the performances of small forward Naji Marshall, who had 23 points along with nine boards, and point guard CJ McCollum, who had 28 points and six assists in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, 2023 “welcomed” Dallas with a 124-95 beatdown courtesy of the Boston Celtics on Thursday. Dallas was down 89-65 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only eight points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.

New Orleans is expected to lose this next one by 7. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn’t have high expectations for them since the team is 1-6 ATS when expected to lose.

The losses put the Pelicans at 24-15 and the Mavericks at 22-17. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: New Orleans ranks second in the league when it comes to steals per game, with 8.56 on average. But Dallas comes into the Matchup boasting the third fewest steals given up per game in the league at 6.1. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 pm ET

Saturday at 8 pm ET Where: American Airlines Center — Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center — Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports – New Orleans

Bally Sports – New Orleans Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $76.99

Odds

The Mavericks are a solid 7-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Dallas have won 15 out of their last 28 games against New Orleans.