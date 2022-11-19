Mavericks vs. Nuggets: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Who’s Playing
Denver @ Dallas
Current Records: Denver 9-5; Dallas 8-6
What to Know
The Dallas Mavericks will play host again and welcome the Denver Nuggets to American Airlines Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 pm ET Friday. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the Offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just zero points combined.
Dallas came up short against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, falling 101-92. One thing holding the Mavericks back was the mediocre play of small forward Dorian Finney-Smith, who did not have his best game: he finished with only seven points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Denver entered their matchup against the New York Knicks on Wednesday without any home losses — but there’s a first time for everything. Denver fell just short of New York by a score of 106-103. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Denver had been the slight favorite coming in. Point guard Nah’Shon Hyland (21 points) and point guard Jamal Murray (21 points) were the top scorers for the Nuggets.
The losses put the Mavericks at 8-6 and Denver at 9-5. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Dallas ranks first in the league when it comes to fouls drawn per game, with 23.7 on average. But Denver enters the contest with only 18.6 fouls per game on average, which is the best in the league. The ref’s whistle might dictate the flow of action in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8:30 pm ET
- Where: American Airlines Center — Dallas, Texas
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainment
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.00
Odds
The Mavericks are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA Picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get Picks now.
Series History
Denver have won 11 out of their last 24 games against Dallas.
- Jan 03, 2022 – Denver 0 vs. Dallas 0
- Nov 15, 2021 – Dallas 111 vs. Denver 101
- Oct 29, 2021 – Denver 106 vs. Dallas 75
- Mar 13, 2021 – Dallas 0 vs. Denver 0
- Jan 25, 2021 – Denver 117 vs. Dallas 113
- Jan 07, 2021 – Dallas 124 vs. Denver 117
- Mar 11, 2020 – Denver 0 vs. Dallas 0
- Jan 08, 2020 – Denver 107 vs. Dallas 106
- Oct 29, 2019 – Dallas 0 vs. Denver 0
- Mar 14, 2019 – Denver 100 vs. Dallas 99
- Feb 22, 2019 – Denver 114 vs. Dallas 104
- Dec 18, 2018 – Denver 126 vs. Dallas 118
- Mar 06, 2018 – Dallas 118 vs. Denver 107
- Jan 27, 2018 – Denver 91 vs. Dallas 89
- Jan 16, 2018 – Denver 105 vs. Dallas 102
- Dec 04, 2017 – Dallas 122 vs. Denver 105
- Apr 11, 2017 – Denver 109 vs. Dallas 91
- Feb 06, 2017 – Denver 110 vs. Dallas 87
- Dec 19, 2016 – Denver 117 vs. Dallas 107
- Dec 12, 2016 – Dallas 112 vs. Denver 92
- Mar 28, 2016 – Dallas 0 vs. Denver 0
- Mar 06, 2016 – Dallas 0 vs. Denver 0
- Feb 26, 2016 – Denver 0 vs. Dallas 0
- Nov 28, 2015 – Denver 0 vs. Dallas 0