Mavericks’ New Big Men Christian Wood & JaVale McGee Share Same Goal: ‘Bring Championship to Dallas’

With the season set to begin for the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night in Phoenix, their big-man situation looks a lot healthier than it did five months ago when they were booted from the Western Conference Finals by the Golden State Warriors.

Although many assumed Christian Wood would become the Mavs’ starting center after he was acquired from the Houston Rockets in June, the starting gig was promised to JaVale McGee two weeks later in order for Dallas to win the bidding for him against other contenders in free agency .

