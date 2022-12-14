Mauritius Open DFS Player Selections

This week, the DP World Tour presents golf fans with the final full-field event of the year, the Mauritius Open. Let’s take a look at this week’s tournament from a Fantasy golf perspective!

Here are my Fantasy golf/DFS player selections for the Mauritius Open.

Laurie Canter

Laurie Canter fired a final round 64 at last week’s Alfred Dunhill Championship en route to an eventual third-place finish.

Due to the fact that Canter played so well at last week’s tournament, I decided to take a hard look at his player statistics for the event relative to the field.

After four rounds of competitive golf played at the Alfred Dunhill Championship, relative to the field, Canter ranked first in GIR (greens in regulation), 13th in driving accuracy, and fourth in strokes gained tee to green.

Dean Burmester

In my opinion, if an individual wants to win a Fantasy golf/DFS GPP tournament it is imperative for that person to evaluate relevant peripheral data that other DFS players are simply not focusing on. For me, that peripheral data often leads to potentially “enhanced motivation” for a specific golfer in the field.

Let me provide you with an example for this week: Dean Burmester. If Burmester were to win this week he will crack the top 50, which means an invitation to the Masters in 2023. That is the type of enhanced motivation I am looking for to potentially break a slate.

Burmester also arrives at this week’s tournament in rather good form. Burmester has accumulated two consecutive top-seven finishes on the DP World Tour, including a fifth-place result at the South African Open two weeks ago.

Nathan Kimsey

The Talented Englishman has accumulated two top-13 finishes on the DP World Tour, including an 11th-place finish at the Alfred Dunhill Championship.

David Ravetto

Last week, David Ravetto posted a first-round 67 at the Alfred Dunhill Championship on his way to an impressive ninth-place result.

Additional Golfers I like this week: Oliver Bekker: Jayden Schaper: Tom McKibbin.