‘Mauritian literature is replete with Indian culture’

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): An international seminar on the topic, “India-Mauritius Relations: Perspectives of Literature, Culture and Cinema” was organized under the joint aegis of the School of Journalism and Mass Communication and the School of Studies in Hindi, Vikram University. The chief guest of the seminar was Raj Hiraman, an eminent literateur from Mauritius. The program was presided over by Prof. Akhilesh Kumar Pandey, vice-chancellor of Vikram University.

Raj Hiraman spoke about the literature and culture of Mauritius and said that there is Indian culture in our literature. Mauritians have protected their language and culture through the tradition of Baithaka. India and Mauritius are two countries that have maintained their culture and the pride of their country, he said.

Prof. Pandey greeted the guests and said that there is a lot of similarity between Mauritius and Indian culture and literature. The people of Mauritius have preserved the Indian culture there even today. The culture, literature and natural beauty of Mauritius are all worth visiting. Prof Shailendra Kumar Sharma, proctor of Vikram University, Ishwardutt Abana, Officer on special duty in the Prime Minister’s office of Mauritius, Sukhendra Ramdas, tourism manager of Mauritius and Brahmadutt Albana, an educationist from Mauritius also addressed the programme. The program was conducted by Dr Jagdishchandra Sharma and Dr Ajay Sharma proposed the vote of thanks.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper’s PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)



