Maurice Campbell, II, College of Arts and Sciences

Maurice Anthony Campbell, II, C’25, a student in the College of Arts and Sciences, died on December 20 after a four-and-a-half-year battle with cancer. He was 19.

Mr. Campbell attended the Horace Mann School in the Bronx, New York. There, he participated in the school basketball, lacrosse, swim, and cross-country teams. Outside of school, he was an avid figure skater and gymnast and played for the Westchester Vipers, the White Plains Plainsmen, and the Connecticut Junior Rangers. Mr. Campbell was a defenseman on the nationally-ranked 15U New Jersey Avalanche hockey team. “When I was first diagnosed with a type of sarcoma cancer, it was my hockey team and Coach that visited me at the hospital the next day and assured me that everything would be okay, and that I just needed to keep a positive attitude,” said Mr. Campbell. “They continue to be with me every step of the way as I continue the fight against this ugly disease. I don’t know where I would be right now if it weren’t for the tremendous support I continue to receive from them.”

While battling cancer, Mr. Campbell applied and was admitted to Penn. At Penn, he was interested in studying health and societies, and he was a contributing writer for the Daily Pennsylvanian. “Maurice was a valued member of the Daily Pennsylvanian community, specifically within the sports department, where he covered a variety of sports, including volleyball and basketball, and was always looking to be more involved,” said his colleagues. “His constant positivity and kindness drew people to him and made him someone members of the Daily Pennsylvanian always looked forward to seeing in the office.” During his illness, he still cared deeply for his family and friends and the doctors and nurses who treated him.

“To know Maurice is to have laughed with or to have shared a nice word, whether a close friend or a stranger,” said his family in an online tribute. “Those around him were drawn to his infectious and ebullient personality. Maurice Touched the lives of so many people in a very short period; he was able to accomplish so much before his passing.”

Mr. Campbell is survived by his parents, Maurice and Janet; and his older sister, Grace; as well as life-long friends, teammates, coaches, classmates and teachers. Penn will hold a memorial service for Mr. Campbell during the spring semester. Contributions in his memory may be made to Cycle for Survival-Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer (http://mskcc.convio.net/goto/InMemoryofMauriceCampbell).