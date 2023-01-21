Mauna Lani Golf’s South Course named #1 Golf Course in US by Golfpass

Kohala Coast, Hawai’i (January 20, 2023) – Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection’s South Course – situated on Hawai’i Island’s scenic Kohala Coast – was awarded the accolade of the #1 golf course in the United States. Determined by more than 315,000 reviews submitted by golf enthusiasts around America, NBC GolfPass’ Golfers’ Choice Highlights the courses that Golfers loved most, with the decorated South Course at the top of the list.

Since opening in 1981, Mauna Lani’s storied South Course has collected numerous “Best Courses You Can Play” Awards from Golfweek, Travel + Leisure, Golf Digest and GOLF Magazine. As the former home to the annual Senior Skins Game between 1990 and 2000, the course is a Homer Flint, Raymond Cain and Robin Nelson design built on the 16th century Kaniku lava flow. The South Course is praised for its picturesque ocean views and challenging holes, one of which being Hole No. 15, one of the world’s most photographed over-the-ocean holes.

The South Course is an 18-hole, par 72 course. Its neighbor, the North Course, is yet another award-winning course in Mauna Lani’s golf portfolio, having received Accolades from Travel + Leisure, GolfPass’ Golfers’ Choice and more. Another Flint, Cain and Nelson design, Mauna Lani’s North Course is bordered by Kiawe Forests and a 230-acre protected Archaeological district. For Golfers seeking a quick game, the 9-hole Wikiwiki – meaning “fast” – Course is the only one of its kind on Hawai’i Island, designed to be played in roughly one hour.

“Mauna Lani is an integral part of the Legacy of golf in Hawai’i, representing a multi-generational gathering place for players to learn, grow and connect,” says Ross Birch, General Manager of Mauna Lani Golf. “It’s an Honor and a delight to be recognized by our neighbors, our resort guests and Golfers from around the world.”

