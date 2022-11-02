Mauldin volleyball beats Dorman, wins SC high school Upper State title

MAULDIN — The words that described what it felt like were hard to find, Mauldin volleyball Coach Val Thoms said as her team celebrated on the court.

But there is one word to describe what Mauldin volleyball did Tuesday night:

Historic.

At home inside the Mauldin High School Gymnasium the Maverick girls volleyball team defeated Powerhouse Dorman 3-1 to win the Class AAAAA Upper State Championship and advance to the SCHSL state Championship game for the first time in program history.

Mauldin plays the Winner of Wando and Lexington — the Lower State Champion — at 7 pm Saturday at Dreher High School in the state title game.

JURNEE ROBINSON:Mauldin volleyball star, LSU commit Jurnee Robinson Chasing one more piece of a Legacy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button