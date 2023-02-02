Matus, South Windsor stay hot

February 2—The South Windsor High girls basketball team has been on a roll lately.

Anna Matus made sure that continued Wednesday night.

The senior led the way with 12 points as the Bobcats earned a 48-30 CCC East win over Tolland on the road.

South Windsor (10-5) has won five games in a row and seven of its last eight.

The visitors led 13-5 after a quarter before Tolland (4-12) trimmed the score to 15-11 at the half.

South Windsor responded by outscoring the Eagles 25-8 in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.

Katie Dunn and Olivia Petgrave each had nine points in the win while Reagan Heafey-DeAngelis and Avery Brochu contributed seven apiece.

Annelise Martens and Julia Santini paced Tolland with nine points each.

EAST HARTFORD 53, MANCHESTER 41. Nia Edens’ 15 points led the way for the host Hornets in their CCC East win.

It’s the third win in a row for East Hartford (9-5), which was honoring its Lone senior Victoria Silva-Soto on Senior Night.

The Hornets led 10-5 after a quarter and 29-16 at the half. Manchester (4-10) trimmed it to 36-27 Entering the fourth, but the comeback bid came up short.

Edens went 9-of-10 from the free throw line Wednesday. Comfort Boateng added 10 points while Silva-Soto finished with nine.

Tiara Tyson paced Manchester with 17 points. Teammate Elise Ryan added nine.

GRANBY 52, EAST WINDSOR 22. Fem Jansen scored a game-high 14 points, including four makes from deep, as the Bears won an NCCC game in East Windsor.

Granby (11-5) built a 17-3 lead after a quarter before extending it to 24-10 at the half.

Alyssa Bordonaro and sophomore Mackenzie Garceau added 10 points each in the win.

Zoe Pepin and Nohely Santana each had seven points to lead the Panthers (6-8) while Bailey Winner contributed six. Sammy Ruggiero (2) accounted for the final East Windsor points.

EO SMITH 61, ENFIELD 59. In Storrs on Tuesday. Maddy Hughes scored nine of her 23 points in the fourth quarter as EO Smith rallied for a CCC East win.

Story continues

Enfield (11-5) led 30-24 at Halftime as Sydney Marshall netted 15 of her game-high 25 points. The Eagles took a 43-38 edge to the fourth quarter, but Hughes (9) and Paige Raynor (7) combined for 16 points to pace the Panthers’ rally. EO Smith went 12-for-14 from the foul line in the fourth quarter with Hughes making all six of her attempts and Jill Dingler going 5-for-6.

Raynor finished with 16 points for the Panthers (13-3), who were ranked eighth in the New Haven Register/GameTimeCT poll released Wednesday.

Alyssa Rossignol added 15 points for Enfield.