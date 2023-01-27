Mature, Talented CU Buffs navigating tough Pac-12 Slate – BuffZone

Colorado Buffaloes' Frida Formann drives past Arizona Wildcats' Lauren Fields in Boulder on Jan. 13, 2023. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
Going through the Gauntlet that is the Pac-12 Women’s basketball schedule means there is no time to rest.

There’s no time to celebrate a big win. No time to hang heads after a tough loss.

“That’s just how it is in this conference, which is fun,” Colorado’s Frida Formann said. “Also draining sometimes, but you’ve gotta keep on your toes.”

It’s Friday, just five days after a loss at No. 4 Stanford, the 25th-ranked Buffaloes will host No. 8 UCLA at the CU Events Center. It will be CU’s fourth Duel with a top-15 opponent in the last five games.

“UCLA has just been really consistent this season and just been that top-10 team and, yeah, we’re just excited to take on another one of those opponents,” Formann said.

For years, the Pac-12 has been a loaded conference in Women’s basketball and for years the schedule buried the Buffaloes. Under the direction of head Coach JR Payne and her staff, however, CU has a program that now consistently contends with, and sometimes beats, the best in the Pac-12.

“You just learn really quickly that there’s no time to be sad about a bad game or to stay excited about a great game,” Payne said. “You’ve just got to move on really quickly because your preparation is so important, and your preparation has to be so right.”

