Mattoon YMCA announces winter sports leagues for youth and adults

MATTOON — The Mattoon Area Family YMCA has announced several winter sports leagues for youth and adults.

Youth in fourth through eighth grade can develop their basketball skills and enjoy some friendly competition in a six-week co-ed youth basketball league beginning Jan. 28. Practices are held weekday evenings at the Mattoon YMCA, while games are played on Saturdays. All players receive a shirt and games are officiated by paid staff. Registration ends Jan. 23.

Youth in Toledo can take part in indoor soccer at the Neal Center YMCA. The league is open to youth in pre-kindergarten through 8th grade. Teams are divided by age, based on registration numbers. Each team will have one practice a week, and games will be played on Saturdays. Registration ends Jan. 23 and the season begins Jan. 28.

The Y is seeking Volunteer coaches for youth sports. Coaches do not need to have any prior experience. Call 217-234-9494 or 217-235-2500, or email [email protected] for more information.

Adults in Mattoon can enjoy some friendly competition this winter in two adult leagues. Adult 5 on 5 basketball is a full court league with a six-week season for ages 16 and up. There is a single elimination tournament to follow. Participants can register as a team or as a free agent. Games are played on Mondays starting at 5:30 pm beginning Feb. 13.

Registration is also open for the Adult World Cup Soccer league in Mattoon. The league has a six-week regular season with a tournament to follow. All games are on Sunday afternoons beginning Feb. 12. Weather permitting, some games may be played outdoors. Only 12 teams will be allowed to participate.

Financial assistance is available to members and non-members who are interested in participating in programs at the YMCA. Registration for all Leagues is available at www.mattoonymca.org.

