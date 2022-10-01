Mattoon Exchange Club to hold annual fundraiser

MATTOON — The Mattoon Exchange Club will be holding its annual Pulled Pork Fundraiser to support the Children’s Advocacy Center of Eastern Illinois on Monday, Nov. 14.

This annual event has not been held since 2019 due to COVID.

The evening’s menu includes a pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw, chips, dessert, and drinks. A cash bar will be available provided by the American Legion. Tickets are $10 per person.

The fundraiser dinner will be from 5-8 pm at the American Legion in Mattoon and will be catered by Ronda Woodrum. Food is being provided by Morgan’s Meat, County Market, Rural King, and the Alamo Steakhouse. Rosalee Myer’s coleslaw and pies from Mark’s My Store will be included this year. Organizers thank PAAP printing for their contribution.

A basket silent auction, 50/50 raffle, and raffle will be a part of this event. This year’s raffle item, generously donated by Broadway Appliances owned by the Kroening family, is a Frigidaire 18.3 Cubic foot stainless steel top freezer refrigerator.

Those who wish to donate an auction item can contact a committee member or send a message through the club’s Facebook page.

The Mattoon Exchange Club Pulled Pork Committee members for 2022 include Dennis Booker, Dave Coen, Andrew Dowling, Terry Kroening, Rosalee Myers, Jim Norviel, Lucy Perkins, David Phipps, Marilyn Tyler and Laura Severson.