Mattoon Arts Council announces winners of photo show

MATTOON — The Mattoon Arts Council has announced the winners of its recent photo show, held Aug. 25-27, and featuring professional, amateur and student entries.

The theme of the show was “Show of Emotion.”

All winners received Mattoon Chamber Bucks as prizes.

  • Best in Show – Nancy Gent
  • Viewer’s Choice – Brett Rothrock
  • Professional, Color – Angela Bradbury, “Secret Hiding Place”
  • Professional, Theme – Kathleen Kidwell-Edwards, “Stream of Serenity”
  • Professional, Black and White – Rob Ghere, “The Windmill”
  • Amateur, Color – Sarah Easter, “City Behind the Curtain”
  • Amateur, Theme – Megan Russell, “Attempt”
  • Amateur, Black and White – Curtis Richardson, “The Juggler”
  • Student, Color – Tucker Hoyt, “Pre-ketchup”
  • Student, Theme – Tucker Hoyt, “The True Storm Within”
  • Student, Theme – Tucker Hoyt, “Blooming Truth”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button