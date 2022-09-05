Matthew Stafford Wants Odell Beckham Back: NFL World Reacts

Odell Beckham reacts to the win.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on from the bench area in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham remains a free agent heading into Week 1 of the 2022 regular season.

That might not be the case for long.

According to a report from Jordan Schultz, the Rams continue to have interest in bringing Beckham back for the 2022 season. Quarterback Matthew Stafford is high on the idea, as well.

