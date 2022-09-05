Matthew Stafford injury update: Is Rams QB at risk of missing NFL Kickoff?

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford can no longer be considered one of the best active players in the NFL not to have won a playoff game, nor in not winning a Super Bowlboth of which he removed from his resume last season, however, that doesn’t mean the challenges are over for the former Detroit Lions player.

When his team begins its Championship defense next Thursday when they take on the Buffalo Bills on the NFL Kickoff, it will surely do so with Stafford on the SoFi Stadium gridiron, however, injuries, which have not been a constant in the career of the former first-round draft pick, are unknown for the team led by head coach Sean McVay.

What injury does Matthew Stafford have?

Stafford has felt pain in his elbow that has prevented him from practicing 100% for the Rams and even participating throughout the preseason, during the process concern has grown and some believe this pain will be something Stafford will have to deal with throughout the season.

For now, both McVay and Stafford spoke about the issue prior to the game against the Bills, and in both cases, at least publicly, they seem to be unconcerned, even the still young head Coach was asked if he would be hesitant to allow his quarterback to throw the ball more than 50 times in a game this season.

Sean McVay’s short answer

“No hesitation,” McVay said.

The same confidence has been displayed by Stafford, who is not afraid to have pain management issues during a game filled with passing offense.

“I don’t know if you guys were watching,” Stafford said. “I felt like I could make any throw I wanted to. I’m just trying to be smart when I get those opportunities to make sure I can come out here, cut it loose, turn it loose like I did (at training camp) and go from there.”