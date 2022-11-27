Matthew Judon Sounds Fed Up With NFL’s ‘Random’ Drug Testing

Matthew Judon is on pace for one of the best seasons for a defensive player in NFL history, and the league apparently wants to be extra certain the New England Patriots star is doing things the right way.

Judon failed to increase his team- and NFL-leading sack total (13) in Thursday night’s 33-26 road loss to the Vikings. But the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award candidate was still one of the best players on the field despite receiving a ton of extra attention from Minnesota’s offense.

After the game, Judon revealed he once again was tested for performance-enhancing substances.

“How many random drug test(s) can one have?” they tweeted.

It’s unclear how many tests Judon has taken since joining the Patriots in 2021. But it sounds like it’s enough to make the 30-year-old wonder whether the NFL is singling him out.

Judon will need to deliver one of his best games of the season if New England wants to beat the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night. Kickoff from Gillette Stadium is scheduled for 8:15 pm ET. The Patriots will be wearing their red throwback uniforms for the second and final time this season.