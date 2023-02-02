Hi everyone, for my fourth mock draft at FantasyPros, I decided to challenge myself by adding a second round onto my previous mock draft, as I noticed that most of my first-round picks would have remained unchanged. Due to the trade which brought Sean Payton to the Broncos, I have adjusted the twenty-eighth pick. Read on for a look at which prospects may find their way into the second round of this year’s draft, and be sure to check back in the future for more mocks and draft content!

Matthew Jones’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Two Rounds 4.0

Round 1

Here is my latest Round 1 mock draft. It all will remain the same outside of this adjustment:

New Orleans Saints (from Broncos) – Anthony Richardson (QB – Florida)

Having just acquired this pick as part of the Sean Payton trade, the Saints might represent a good fit for Richardson, as they can rely on Andy Dalton next season while Richardson develops further.

Round 2

Pittsburgh Steelers – Dawand Jones (OT – Ohio State)

Having previously selected Kelee Ringo, maybe the Steelers could turn their attention to the Offensive line; last season, they started Dan Moore Jr. and Chukwuma Okorafor at left and right tackle, respectively.

First-Round Selection: CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia

Houston Texans – Drew Sanders (LB – Arkansas)

With a new quarterback and wide receiver already having been selected, a front-seven player could work here. Christian Kirksey was decent last season, but fellow starter Christian Harris graded out very poorly.

First-Round Selections: QB Bryce Young, Alabama; WR Quentin Johnston, Texas Christian

Arizona Cardinals – Tuli Tuipulotu (DL – Southern California)

Tuipulotu is a first-round talent, in my view, but opinions seem to differ on him fairly substantially; having drafted Myles Murphy to Rush from the edge, the Cardinals could try to replace JJ Watt here.

First-Round Selection: DE Myles Murphy, Clemson

Indianapolis Colts – Jaylon Jones (CB – Texas A&M)

Bringing in Stephon Gilmore last season gave the Colts a number-one cornerback to rely on, but they don’t have much opposite him unless they believe Isaiah Rodgers can effectively replace Kenny Moore.

First-Round Selection: QB CJ Stroud, Ohio St.

Los Angeles Rams – BJ Ojulari (DE – Louisiana St.)

Last season, the Rams lacked a go-to pass-rusher off the edge, so with the Talent still available at this point, that would be a good direction to go in; Ojulari is explosive and plays stronger than his listed size.

First-Round Selection: AS

Seattle Seahawks (from Broncos) – Trenton Simpson (LB – Clemson)

The Seahawks doubled down on the Bulldogs in the first round, but they could continue to upgrade their front seven here, as both Jordyn Brooks and Cody Barton struggled in coverage this past season.

First-Round Selections: DL Jalen Carter, Georgia; DE Nolan Smith, Georgia

Las Vegas Raiders – Eli Ricks (CB – Alabama)

Chandler Jones should get a chance to rebound; therefore, Las Vegas could upgrade at corner, line up a future replacement for Duron Harmon, or draft a linebacker to complement Denzel Perryman.

First-Round Selection: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio St.

Carolina Panthers – Zay Flowers (WR – Boston College)

Projected Panthers first-rounder Will Levis was at his best in college when working on Underneath throws, something Flowers’ quickness and savvy makes him arguably the best receiver in the class at executing.

First-Round Selection: QB Will Levis, Kentucky

New Orleans Saints – Emmanuel Forbes (CB – Mississippi St.)

Marshon Lattimore was limited to just 415 snaps last season, and the team’s three other top cornerbacks – Paulson Adebo, Bradley Roby, and 2022 second-round pick Alontae Taylor – all struggled last year.

First-Round Selection: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

Tennessee Titans – John Michael Schmitz (OC – Minnesota)

Although the Titans already drafted one Offensive lineman, center Ben Jones dealt with various injuries last season and will be 34 years old going into the last year of his contract. Also, right guard Nate Davis is a free agent.

First-Round Selection: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Cleveland Browns – Mazi Smith (DT – Michigan)

This would be an excellent marriage of need and value, as the Browns ranked twenty-fifth in run defense last season, with Jordan Elliott and Taven Bryan struggling; Smith is a plug-and-play nose tackle.

First-Round Selection: AS

New York Jets – Jack Campbell (LB – Iowa)

CJ Mosley had another solid year at linebacker for the Jets but is set to be paid $22.5 million next season, while Quincy Williams and Kwon Alexander are adequate but probably not ideal starters.

First-Round Selection: OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

Atlanta Falcons – Felix Anudike-Uzomah (DE – Kansas St.)

True, the Falcons did draft Tyree Wilson in the first round of this mock and Arnold Ebiketie last year, but it might be hard for a team with their pass-rushing struggles to turn down one of the top players available.

First-Round Selection: DE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

Green Bay Packers – Christopher Smith (DB – Georgia)

Adrian Amos struggled in coverage last year, and Darnell Savage is essentially a Bust at this point, so maybe the Packers should go back to the Georgia well, where they found Eric Stokes and Quay Walker recently.

First-Round Selection: TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

New England Patriots – Cody Mauch (OT – North Dakota St.)

Tackle play in New England was inconsistent at best last season and limited what the offense was able to do; with Isaiah Wynn set to hit free agency, maybe Mauch would remind Bill Belichick of Sebastian Vollmer.

First-Round Selection: CB Cam Smith, South Carolina

Washington Commanders – DJ Turner (CB – Michigan)

One of the draft’s fastest and most explosive athletes, Turner also plays with the refinement to compete for starting snaps right away, with number-two corner Benjamin St-Juste struggling last year.

First-Round Selection: DB Brian Branch, Alabama

Detroit Lions – Isaiah Foskey (DE – Notre Dame)

Aidan Hutchinson is a franchise cornerstone, and Josh Paschal was a second-round pick last year, but that shouldn’t stop the Lions from drafting the best defensive player available here as a number-two pass-rusher.

First-Round Selections: DL Bryan Bresee, Clemson; CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

Pittsburgh Steelers – Josh Downs (WR – North Carolina)

After trading Chase Claypool, the Steelers got almost all of their production at the position from Diontae Johnson and George Picks, so a third option makes sense. Those two are outside receivers, so maybe a slot man here.

First-Round Selection: CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Jalin Hyatt (WR – Tennessee)

Last season, the Buccaneers struggled to threaten downfield, in large part because of weak protection, but 2022 second-round pick Luke Goedeke will likely get another chance inside; maybe a big-play threat would help.

First-Round Selection: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

Miami Dolphins – Deonte Banks (CB – Maryland)

Xavien Howard didn’t play like a top-flight cornerback in 2022, Byron Jones missed the year with an Achilles injury that could get him cut, and 2020 first-rounder Noah Igbinoghene hasn’t developed as expected.

First-Round Selection: AS

Seattle Seahawks – OG Andrew Vorhees (OG – Southern California)

Having already drafted three defenders, a fourth might be excessive, although a corner could work; thus, maybe a Trojan guard would work, as 32-year-old Gabe Jackson struggled last year and is in the final season of his deal.

First-Round Selections: DL Jalen Carter, Georgia; DE Nolan Smith, Georgia

Chicago Bears (from Ravens) – Rashee Rice (WR – Southern Methodist)

The questionable decision to trade what ended up being the thirty-third overall pick for Chase Claypool did little to solve Chicago’s receiver woes, so another big target for inaccurate passer Justin Fields may work.

First-Round Selection: DE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

Los Angeles Chargers – Noah Sewell (LB – Oregon)

Siaki Ika would help improve a run defense that ranked 28th in the league in yards and last in yards per carry allowed last year, but replacing run-defense liability Kenneth Murray with a Thumper would be a good idea.

First-Round Selection: DL Siaki Ika, Baylor

Detroit Lions (from Vikings) – Mekhi Garner (CB – Mekhi Garner)

Even if the Lions draft Christian Gonzalez in the first round (as they have here), it’s not out of the question that they don’t feel confident with Jeffrey Okudah as their starter on the opposite side next year.

First-Round Selections: DL Bryan Bresee, Clemson; CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

Jacksonville Jaguars – Dalton Kincaid (TE – Utah)

With their pick of any tight end in the class aside from Michael Mayer, maybe the Jaguars would opt for Kincaid, who may not have the raw upside of Darnell Washington or Luke Musgrave but is more polished and well-rounded.

First-Round Selection: CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

New York Giants – Jahmyr Gibbs (RB – Alabama)

If the Giants decide to let Saquon Barkley leave in free agency, lining up a dynamic backfield Weapon would be a good idea; otherwise, it might make sense to consider a player like Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell here.

First-Round Selection: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio St.

Dallas Cowboys – Luke Musgrave (TE – Oregon St.)

With Dalton Schultz set to hit free agency, maybe the Cowboys could opt to save some money here by drafting a replacement; Musgrave was off to an excellent start in 2022 before sustaining a season-ending injury.

First-Round Selection: DL Gervon Dexter, Florida

Buffalo Bills – Jordan Battle (DB – Alabama)

One of the more polished defensive back prospects in this year’s class, Battle would give the Bills some confidence in their future at the position, with Jordan Poyer hitting free agency this year and Micah Hyde in a contract year.

First-Round Selection: OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma

Cincinnati Bengals – Darnell Washington (TE – Georgia)

This seems like a reach to me, but Washington is getting all sorts of hype due to his outstanding size and physical tools; Hayden Hurst’s future is unclear as his contract expires, so maybe Cincinnati will look for a replacement.

First-Round Selection: OG O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

Carolina Panthers (from 49ers) – Calijah Kancey (DL – Pittsburgh)

There’s no way Kancey should be left at this point, so maybe Carolina could draft another Panther if they want to pair the disruptive, penetrating Kancey next to the run-stopping force that is Derrick Brown.

First-Round Selection: QB Will Levis, Kentucky

Kansas City Chiefs – Jaquelin Roy (DL – Louisiana St.)

A (bigger-bodied?) wide receiver or left tackle could make sense if JuJu Smith-Schuster or Orlando Brown Jr. leave in free agency, but finding a reliable interior lineman to pair with Chris Jones is important, too.

First-Round Selection: DE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

Philadelphia Eagles – Derick Hall (DE – Auburn)

I love this combination of fit and value; Josh Sweat’s had some serious injuries thus far in his career, and Brandon Graham will be thirty-five, so Replenishing the stable of edge rushers would be a good move.

First-Round Selections: DB Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M; CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn St.

Just missed the cut: QB Hendon Hooker, QB Tanner McKee, RB Devon Achane, WR Kayshon Boutte, WR Marvin Mims Jr., OT Blake Freeland, OC Luke Wypler, DL Karl Brooks, DE Andre Carter II, DE Mike Morris, DE Keion White, LB Nick Herbig

