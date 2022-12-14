Matthew Jenkins steps down as Hough head football Coach

— Matthew Jenkins has stepped down as the head football Coach at Hough, he announced on Tuesday afternoon. Jenkins led the Hough program since 2017.

Over the last six seasons, Hough has won 63 games and lost only 17. The Huskies made it to at least the second round in every one of those seasons. Hough went to at least the fourth round in three of the last six years. Jenkins also spent time as the head coach at Hopewell and the offensive coordinator at Concord.

The news was announced in a statement posted to social media by Hough.

Hough opened its doors in 2010. The Huskies have had 11 straight winning seasons, dating back to the 2012 season.

The next head football Coach chosen by principal David Farley and Athletic director Lori Demarcus will be the fourth in the school’s history.

Jenkins’ statement read:

I spent the last 31 years coaching the sport I love. As hard as it is to step away, it is the right time for me personally and for Hough football. I want to thank all players and coaches who have made this program what it is. They were the true success of Hough Football. To the Hough school community, thank you for your support of our program. You made each day and game special!

I would also like to thank Dr. Rosenbach and Coach Toguchi for giving me the opportunity at Hough as well as my current Principal, Mr. Farley and Athletic Director Lori Demarcus for their continued support.

I’m extremely proud of what we’ve accomplished as a program over the six years. The wins and losses are what most people judge us on, but they aren’t what defines us. The type of young men that have graduated from this program speak far greater volumes to me. The number of players who have an opportunity to continue playing at the college level shows the type of player I was lucky enough to coach. Lastly, I heard a great Coach say, ‘You won’t know the success of your program for twenty years until you see the type of men you’ve helped to produce.’ I can’t wait to watch these young men grow, as I know it will be a success.

I am looking forward to the next chapter in my career. I am excited to spend the last two years of my daughters’ years in high school with them and being a dad. Finally, I can’t thank my wife Lisa enough for always supporting me and allowing me to chase my passion for over 20 years. I look forward to spending more time together as we transition into being empty nesters.

Go Huskies! #HoughWay”