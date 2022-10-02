Matt Turner: USMNT goalie dispels concerns after “risky” Arsenal move

Most of Turner’s opportunities have come in practice, in contrast to two international colleagues who are competing in England’s second division while on loan from top-flight sides: Middlesbrough’s Zack Steffen (from Manchester City) and Luton Town’s Ethan Horvath (from Nottingham Forest). In MLS, New York City FC’s Sean Johnson is tied for the clean-sheet lead (14) – and all but Steffen are in camp this month.

Despite the different gameday realities the goalkeepers face, Turner remains Adamant he’s developed in the past three months, having departed the Revs after their June 19 match vs. Minnesota United FC. In New England, he’s since been replaced by Serbian standout Djordje Petrovic.

“My game has come a long way since I started at Arsenal,” Turner said. “Just the speed and the intensity of everything, every single day. Michael [Arteta] doesn’t accept anything except full-gas at training sessions, so you have to bring it every single day, or else you get found out pretty quickly out there on the pitch.

“For me, it’s the consistency that I have to bring every day in training, being ready for Moments where I’m going to be able to get to play and overall just the speed, technical execution of things, making saves against world-class players every day in training, sometimes getting found out by world-class players in training. But all the while learning.”

Asked about early learning moments under Arteta, Turner referenced a practice led by the Spaniard, one that seems to have set his entire outlook for his time in England.

“We were playing a small possession game and it was really, really tight,” Turner said. “I tried to make a pass and I gave the ball away. I sort of visually got frustrated and upset and he just came up to me and shoved me. He was basically like, ‘I don’t want to see that. I don’t like seeing that reaction. I want to see you pick yourself up and keep going.’

“I think that really set the tone for my mentality within the club and just to keep going no matter what. If you fail, that’s okay. What matters is how you react and not about the failure in itself. That was a really nice moment.”