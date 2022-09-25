Matt Ryan Had ‘Difficult’ Conversations: NFL World Reacts

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MAY 25: Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) runs through a drill during the Indianapolis Colts OTA offseason workouts on May 25, 2022 at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Matt Ryan era in Indianapolis isn’t off to the best start this season.

The former Atlanta Falcons quarterback has struggled to play at an elite level early in the 2022 regular season. The Colts are obviously hoping that’ll change soon.

Ryan feels similarly.

According to reports, Ryan had some “difficult” conversations with teammates this week.

“Matt Ryan had some difficult conversations with players this week I’m told. Ryan admitted that he had to give a few guys a kick in the ass. His leadership was important this week as well as that from a few others. We’ll see if Indy can get on track,” James Palmer reports.

NFL fans are intrigued to see what comes next for Ryan and the Colts offense.

“Let’s see how that works out,” one fan wrote.

“I hope the Offensive line listened,” another fan added.

“So Wentz wasn’t the problem? Good luck Matt!” one fan added.

“Something I have been speaking about all off-season was the leadership of Matt Ryan and how everyone responded to him when he commanded their attention and demanded excellence. Will it show up today?” another fan wondered.

Ryan and the 0-1-1 Colts are set to host the Chiefs on Sunday afternoon.