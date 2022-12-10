Matt Rhule will ‘flip Nebraska a lot quicker’ than expected, according to Rival Coach

New Nebraska football head Coach Matt Rhule certainly has his work cut out for him. However, there is at least one opposing Coach who believes that the former Baylor and Temple Coach will turn around the Huskers much quicker than his normal 3-year-plan.

The recent comments by Texas Tech head Coach Joey McGuire about Rhule underline what I’ve heard so many in the football world say. He’s well respected in his profession. Most people who know him really like him. Even if there are some fanbases, especially the Carolina Panthers’ fanbase who have quite a bit of anger about what he did at former stops.

A video of McGuire talking to the media surfaced on social media this week and the Texas Tech Coach – who has turned around the Red Raiders faster than anyone thought he would – thinks Matt Rhule’s turnaround time in Lincoln won’t be long.

“You know he’s usually on this 3-year plan, I think he’ll flip Nebraska a lot quicker. I’m excited, I’m really excited.”

McGuire added that he thinks having Rhule running Nebraska football is good not only for the Huskers but for the entire sport. McGuire then joked that he was “worried” that his mentor and friend would sit out the year and not work anywhere. He was worried about this because he knew that if Rhule wasn’t working, he’d go stir crazy.

“The guy is a ball of energy, and he’s not one to sit around.”

Nebraska Football Coach Wants To Work

The idea that Rhule is someone who doesn’t do all that well just sitting still has been underlined since he took over the Huskers’ job. The former Carolina Panthers Coach is also someone who is more than willing to let people see what he’s up to.

Over the last few weeks he’s taken to Twitter quite often to show where he’s going on recruiting visits, including just this morning.

McGuire finished off his comments by talking about all the things that he does at Texas Tech are inspired by working for Matt Rhule. That’s certainly a glowing recommendation considering how fast Red Raiders players and fans have bought into his own plan.

Here’s hoping he’s right about how quickly Matt Rhule can turn around Nebraska football.