Matt Rhule says Husker job is a ‘mission’

New Nebraska football Coach Matt Rhule has a big task in front of him. No matter who took the job, Husker fans know that turning around the Huskers is something that will be pretty tricky. It’s the kind of job someone will want to do. They can’t approach it halfway.

Some might even say that to do the job right and turn around the Nebraska football team, someone will need to approach it like a mission. Luckily, it appears that Matt Rhule understands and accepts it. The brand new Husker Coach made it clear that he and his staff do in fact, see making the Cornhuskers winners again as a mission. At the very least, the former Carolina Panthers headman has said literally everything right. Whether or not he does everything right is still an open question.

Despite being at the helm of the Nebraska football team since just after Thanksgiving, Matt Rhule was officially announced on Saturday during Halftime of the Nebraska basketball game against Purdue. After the cheers had died down from his walking onto the court, the new head Coach made some remarks that should get any and all Husker fans excited.

As part of his comments, he said two things that should endear him to his fans for a while. At least until and if his team starts losing. The first set of comments was indeed that his staff doesn’t just see Nebraska football as another job. They see turning things around as a mission.

Rhule’s heating up now. Says as a kid he remembers the “N” on the side of the helmet representing the best of the best. He says staff won’t rest until it’s that way again. — Steven Sipple (@steven_sipple) December 10, 2022

Those kinds of comments are especially welcome to hear when talking about a Cornhuskers head coach that didn’t previously have any ties to the program. Rhule also made it clear that while he never coached or played for Nebraska football, he does feel he has ties to the program’s history.

Closing up his comments, Rhule said that as a kid he remembered that the N on the side of the Nebraska football helmets meant that they were representing the best. He finished by saying that he and his staff won’t rest until it’s that way again.

Whether or not Matt Rhule can indeed return Nebraska football to Glory is still a question. But he’s approaching the mission the right way.