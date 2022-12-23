Matt Rhule more concerned with player fit than NIL potential in Huskers’ efforts

The Matt Rhule era of Nebraska football is underway, with the Huskers tabbing the former Temple, Baylor and Carolina Panthers Coach to lead the program in late November after a coaching search that lasted more than two months. And Nebraska hopes to enjoy a long-awaited resurgence under Rhule, who saw past success as a college head coach with the Owls and Bears. Already, Nebraska has a 2023 recruiting class that ranks 28th nationally and there is room for that ranking to rise even higher.

Recent times have not been kind to one of college football’s most storied programs, but Rhule’s resume and early recruiting returns give belief that may finally change under his watch. The said recruiting 2023 Nebraska recruiting class Futures a trio of four-star prospects, all of which inked their national letter of intent during the Early Signing Period.

Lincoln (Neb) East athlete Malachi Coleman, the No. 1 overall prospect from the state in that cycle, Headlines that group. And winning the state of Nebraska on the recruiting trail is a Pivotal starting point for Rhule’s staff.

Rhule’s comments from his appearance on 247Sports’ Early Signing Period show are below.