Matt Rhule is available: Which college football job could he take?

The Matt Rhule Experience didn’t translate to the NFL as well as he hoped after the Carolina Panthers fired the head coach this week. That move naturally begs the follow-up question: will he return to college football?

Looking at the Panthers under Rhule, you could be forgiven for thinking, “Why bother?” Carolina went 11-27 under his watch and the offense ground to a halt this season, scoring 16 or fewer points in three of five games and over 20 twice, going 1-4 overall before his firing.

But don’t forget what Rhule did at Baylor when he led that program, a virtual dumpster fire after the scandal-plagued tenure of Art Briles.

