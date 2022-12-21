Matt Rhule gets fans fired up with not so Cryptic tweet

Matt Rhule hasn’t proven that he can turn around the Nebraska football team yet, but he has definitely shown that there are few coaches in sports that are better at the Twitter game. He’s demonstrated that he likes to have a little fun with Husker fans by using “coded” tweets that hint at what he’s saying. He did it again on Tuesday night, although admittedly, his tweet wasn’t nearly as coded as some of his past entries have been.

While Nebraska football fans have enjoyed trying to figure out what some of Rhules’ mysterious tweets have meant, the one that he sent out on Tuesday wasn’t really all that hard to decipher. However, it still got the fans going in part because it certainly looked like him it wasn’t hard to figure out what he was saying.

What makes the Nebraska football head coach’s tweets so great is that they can be hand-waved away as being innocent. That’s the fun of this little game.

Rhule tweeted, “2024’s Family Dinner is about to Start #allafamiglia.” They included a picture of an Italian restaurant in Lincoln named Vincenzo’s.

So what does this picture and tweet seem to mean? Nebraska football fans were rather quick to pick up what Rhule seemed to be putting down.

The tweet seems to go along with the news from last weekend when 2024 5-star quarterback Dylan Raiola de-committed from Ohio State. Since that move there have been more than a few recruiting gurus out there that believe the Huskers are the front-runner.

The “family dinner” comment? That would seem to be hinting at a family member of the much touted prospect who is a member of the Nebraska football staff in Uncle Donovan Raiola. If that wasn’t obvious enough, Rhule went one step further by making sure that Nebraska football fans knew he was talking about an Italian family.

While the tweet wasn’t all that hard to decipher, there is still one puzzle still out there. Is the 2024 quarterback going to be announcing his pledge to Nebraska football soon?