Matt Rhule brings renewed optimism to Nebraska Huskers football after hire

The Huskers officially announced Saturday that they completed a contract to make Matt Rhule their next head coach. Rhule formerly served as head coach at Baylor and Temple. The Carolina Panthers fired the Pennsylvania native on Oct. 10; Rhule finished his tenure in Charlotte with a record of 11-27 across three seasons. With Rhule’s arrival in Lincoln, there’s a renewed optimism for the Huskers.

At Baylor, Rhule took over a program that was reeling from the aftereffects of Art Briles’ tenure. He turned the Bears into a New Year’s Six team by the end of his third campaign. Along the same lines, Rhule guided Temple to consecutive 10-win seasons to finish what had been a major rebuilding project in Philadelphia. If he can bring some of that back to Nebraska instantly, it could be a prosperous partnership with the two sides.

Nebraska finished 4-8 this season and 3-6 under interim coach Mickey Joseph after the firing of Scott Frost.

Here’s everything Rhule said is Mad Dog Sports Radio’s Dog Days with Dustin and Danny: