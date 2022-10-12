Matt Rhule ASU football Coach speculation heats up after NFL firing

When Arizona State fired Herm Edwards as its football Coach last month, speculation immediately included Carolina Panthers Coach Matt Rhule as a potential candidate to be the next head Coach for the Sun Devils.

That speculation returned with a bang on Monday, when Rhule was fired by the Panthers after a 1-4 start to the season.

Some college football Writers listed ASU football as the potential “best fit” for Rhule, should he return to the college football coaching ranks.

Arizona State was also included in odds to be Rhule’s next coaching destination.

Check out the latest speculation surrounding Rhule and the Arizona State football program.

Sporting News: Arizona State best fit for Matt Rhule

Bill Bender writes: “The Rhule-to-Arizona State speculation already is out in full force, and this would be a safe hire for Sun Devils Athletic director Ray Anderson, who has been in charge since 2014. The Sun Devils are 55-45 since, but the Herm Edwards’ era ended with allegations of NCAA recruiting violations and a dwindling product on the field. Rhule’s message could pay off with recruits in a state where none of the top 10 in-state players in the class of 2023 are committed to Arizona State. Three of Arizona State’s last four coaches have had an NFL background. While this might feel too close to Edwards on the surface, Rhule, 47, could make this the best bounce-back Landing spot. Given the serious candidates for Arizona State, this would be a home-run hire.”

