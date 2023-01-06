Matt Painter’s Gamble gives Purdue basketball rare ‘double positive’

COLUMBUS, Ohio − Matt Painter was looking for what he termed the double positive.

In most cases, though, doing what the Purdue basketball Coach did Thursday night results in a double negative.

To start the second half, Painter benched his freshman shooting guard, who has started all 15 games this season, to start the second half. They instead went with David Jenkins Jr., a senior nearing 2,000 career points playing for his fourth college program who hasn’t quite hit his offensive stride for the Boilermakers.

“When you don’t start somebody, you want the double positive,” Painter said. “You want the response from the person who now gets to start and you want the response from the person who got put on the bench. A lot of times you don’t get that.”

On Thursday night, Painter did get the often-elusive double positive, and it resulted in top-ranked Purdue Surviving a thriller 71-69 over Ohio State at the Schottenstein Center.

The player who Painter sat?

Fletcher Loyer, who was 0-for-6 with four turnovers in the first half.

Jan 5, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA;

Loyer’s response?

“I wouldn’t start myself after that first half either,” said Loyer, who called it his worst half of college basketball.

In his place?

David Jenkins Jr., who started his career at South Dakota State before transferring to UNLV and spent last year at Utah, was averaging just 3.2 points per game with Purdue. Jenkins was shooting 29.2 percent overall and 20 percent from 3 before Thursday night.

