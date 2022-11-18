Matt Murray to Start in Goal for Maple Leafs vs. Sabers on Saturday

Matt Murray will start in goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs when they host the Buffalo Sabers on Saturday.

The start will mark the goaltender’s third consecutive appearance in Toronto’s net since returning from a month-long adductor injury.

Murray did not join his teammates for practice on Friday, but did put some work in with Leafs goaltending Coach Curtis Sanford before the team’s practice began.

“Yeah we’re just managing his workload,” Maple Leafs Coach Sheldon Keefe said of Murray departing early.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button