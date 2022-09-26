Matt McMahon excited to learn about the Inaugural LSU basketball team he’s assembled

Towards the end of his season opening press conference, LSU basketball Coach Matt McMahon was asked if he’s discovered any answers about this 2022 team yet.

Bluntly said through a laugh, McMahon replied “I don’t have a handle on it at all. That’s why I’m so excited about the start of practice.”

The next six weeks for LSU basketball will be some of the most important in McMahon’s tenure. After spending an offseason of building Chemistry off the floor with 13 new players joining the program amid a seismic change with the basketball program, McMahon and the Tigers will now shift to the on court roles and development that needs to take place before the Nov. 9 opener.

There’s a lot to get done in that time span and it’ll fall on McMahon’s shoulders to start Molding this roster in the way that is best conducive to winning. From a bird’s eye point of view, what McMahon and his staff put together in very little time looks great on paper.

The Tigers welcome back three core pieces to last year’s roster in guard Adam Millerforward Mwani Wilkinson and guard Justice Williams. McMahon himself has brought a trio of veteran players with him from Murray State, who are coming off an NCAA tournament appearance. He’s filled in the gaps with transfers like a rebounding machine Kendal Colemanguard Cam Hayes and forward Derek Fountain.

And then he’s brought in a trio of top 100 true freshmen in Tyrell Ward, Jalen Reed and Shawn Phillips who will help build a foundation of what this program looks like for several years.

In bringing all of these new faces together on the court, the process of evaluating roles for these players will be first and foremost the objective goal.

“We’ve started that process. It’s been a different year for us in how we want to build our team,” McMahon said. “I would prefer the summer and fall to be more player development driven, but with us having essentially 13 new players, we’ve done a lot of team events to start the Chemistry and installation process.

“As practice starts, ultimately the players will determine who plays through their production on the court in practice, their ability to impact winning. We’ll have very competitive practices with equal opportunity there.”

There won’t be any “platoon” systems with this roster as McMahon and his staff will break down this group into a core of eight or nine players who will earn the majority of the playing time. LSU wants its best players on the floor as much as possible and these next six weeks will be critical in determining who those guys are.

LSU will enter the start of practice this Wednesday as healthy as can be expected. Miller was cleared for full contact basketball activities four weeks ago and will be on the floor in a full capacity starting this week. The one player who McMahon pointed out will be limited to start camp is a freshman Cornelius Williamswho’s dealing with a shoulder injury at the moment.

But all in all this couldn’t be better news for McMahon and his staff, who face the difficult task of putting together a rotation that directly reflects the best offensive and defensive schemes that will lead to success. There’s a strong foundation in place according to McMahon, who said there are Offensive and defensive concepts starting to get implemented.

Now it’s about getting into the specifics of what this group will look like on both ends of the floor.

“Like most coaches, I have a foundation, a system that I believe in. Schemes on the Offensive and defensive end of the floor,” McMahon said. “But then at the same time it’s the coaching staff’s job to put the players in the best positions to be successful. As we start to see our top eight or nine guys evolve and establish their roles, then it becomes our job to make sure we’re building a system that’s gonna fit their strengths and give us an opportunity to win games.”

McMahon will be looking for leadership with this group and mentioned Justice Hill, KJ Williams, Adam Miller and Mwani Wilkinson as guys who could step up in those roles.

“Player led teams are always going to be a lot better than Coach led teams,” McMahon said.

This will be an ongoing process with plenty of trial and error to figure out the best group that can lead to success. McMahon mentioned a brief anecdote of back in 2018, the two starting forwards on opening night weren’t in the rotation by the time Murray State was in the NCAA tournament that season.

As he learns more and more about this team as practice unfolds, those players will become apparent. But it doesn’t take away from how excited he is about the upcoming process and coaching this team.

“I’ve been most impressed with the character of our team and the work ethic,” McMahon said. “I think those are key ingredients when you’re trying to take 13 individuals and build them into a successful team. It’s been a lot of fun coaching our group, they’re getting better everyday. I think when you have those core values, you’re able to start that process of building a team.”