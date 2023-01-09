Matt Fitzpatrick Reveals Jack Nicklaus-Inspired Equipment Change

Matt Fitzpatrick certainly can’t be Accused of resting on his laurels following his US Open triumph in 2022. The Englishman is renowned as one of the sport’s Hardest workers and Revealed the latest change he’s made in a bid to improve his game in 2023.

And it’s one that was inspired by a certain Jack Nicklaus and put into play for the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Specifically, the Englishman has added weight to the top end of his Irons to make them easier to move left to right.

